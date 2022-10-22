MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert C. Marsh, Jr., 78, passed away after a brief illness October 12, 2022, at Duke University Hospital.
Born on June 16, 1944, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, he was the son of the late Hetty Mitchell Marsh and Robert C. Marsh.
Robert came to Danville, VA., in 1969, to teach at the then all-girls school, Averett College. He had a terminal degree in Studio Art from the University of Mississippi. Robert, known by his students as Professor Marsh, taught at Averett for 53 years. He was also a professional artist and well known locally, regionally and nationally. He was the 1984 recipient of the W.C. Bradley Fellowship. He was described as one of Virginia’s most distinguished artists. His work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country. Beloved by his students and colleagues, Robert’s endless enthusiasm and wry sense of humor have been enjoyed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife and soulmate of 52 years, Sandra F. Marsh of Danville; two sons, R. Clinton Marsh III (Beth), Andrew J. Marsh (Mery); four grandchildren, Jax, Sam, Drew and Sophia; one sister, Joann Marsh Gargis (Charles); five nieces, Marsha Gargis, Sue Howard Underwood (Allan), Karen Ayers (Jeff), Heather Pounders (Gary), Laura Tippitt (Ronnie); and a multitude of great nieces; and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Marsh Jeffreys; and his nephew, Mike Gargis.
We are all so grateful for everything he was to our family, his friends, and his community. Always happy and always funny. We are all better because of him and will miss him forever.
Townes Funeral Home will be providing a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. Visitation immediately following the service.
For the well-being of those attending, the family humbly requests that masks be worn.
Commented