MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert “Peewee” Maxwell, 61, of Muscle Shoals, AL., passed away March 2, 2022. A graveside celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Robert Maxwell, Sr.
Survivors are son, Corey Maxwell; best friend and caregiver, Renee Maxwell.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Helen Keller Hospital, Dr. Karr and staff, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Shoals.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented