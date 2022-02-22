LEIGHTON — Robert Melvin Dawson, Sr. passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 22, 2022, at Valley Grove Baptist Church from 12 until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow with Brother Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and John R. Dawson, Jr.; son, Jamie Dawson; brother, Hubert Dawson; nephew, Dustin Parker.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert M Dawson Jr. (Lynn), James E. Dawson (Darlene), Mary E. Underwood (Mark); brother, Kenneth Dawson (Gail); sisters, Regina Osborn (Curtis), Ouida Wilson (Mike), Nancy Hall, Carolyn Maness (Charles), Emily Parker (Harold), Martha Abernathy, Betty Mardis (Bobby); sister-in-law, Evelyn Dawson; grandchildren, Bradley Bohannon (Liza), Matthew Bohannon (Jesse), John Robert Dawson, Mindy Bates (Jeremy), Kelly Mardis, Tony Dawson, Amanda Taylor (Frank), Billy Dawson, Eli Dawson, Lorrie Brown, Lisa Dawson, Brandon Underwood; great-grandchildren, Baylee Mardis (Luke), Kerigan Mardis, Camdyn Mardis, Charlee Mardis, Heidi Bohannon, Cierra Bohannon, Carter Cameron, Alli Isbell; and special friend, JoAnn Rogers.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Bohannon, Matthew Bohannon, Brandon Underwood, Camdyn Mardis, John Robert Dawson, and Jeremy Bates.
