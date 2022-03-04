HEFLIN, AL — Robert Michael “Bob” Grice, 69, died March 1, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the funeral chapel.

