FLORENCE — Robert Michael Jacobs, 64, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Hills Cemetery in St. Florian. He was the husband of the late Geni Jacobs. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

