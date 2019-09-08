MUSCLE SHOALS
Robert Michael “Mike” Wilson, 70 of Muscle Shoals, died Thursday, September 5, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. His funeral service will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Eddie Osborn officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.
Mike was a graduate of Colbert County High School and was retired from Delphi. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. ROLL TIDE!!! He loved going to car shows and shooting pool with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma Wilson.
Mike is survived by his best friend and love of his life, his loving wife of 27 years, Debbie Wilson; children, Chad Wilson (Fallon), Donna Khan (Nadir), Eric Grimes (Page), and Amy Grimes; his grandchildren, Nasir, Jayce, Chloe, and Uriah; and his brothers from another mother, Chip and Richie Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Colbert County Animal Shelter, or the Charity of your choice.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Eckhoff and Dr. McQuire of UAB Hospital; Dr. Heinkel and Dr. Pons; and to nurse Katy at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital.
