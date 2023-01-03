FLORENCE — Robert “Bob” Harry Morris, age 80, of Florence, Alabama, returned home to our Lord on December 31, 2022.
Bob loved the Lord, his family, his country and his church.
Bob was born in Clarksville, TN., on October 3, 1942, to the late Leslie and Mildred Morris. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and then earned a degree from Austin Peay State University. He spent his career working for USS Agrichemicals / LaRoche Industries. He proudly served 37 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant First Class (E7).
Bob’s family was very dear and important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian “Patti” Hodges Morris; his children, Shannon (JJ) Johnson, Courtney Morris, and Ashley (Michael) Alexander; his grandchildren, Drew Morris, Zach Morris, Jonathan Johnson, Clara Grace Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Sarah Alexander, and Emily Alexander; sisters, Mildred Nash, Linda (JD) Wallace, and Janice Morris. He was a loved second father to Dana Thomas and Dawn Stephens and loved their children Tyler, Matthew, and Ben Melton and Isaac and Emily Tate.
Bob was a long-time, faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tuscumbia, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the church, in his honor.
A memorial service for Bob will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia, AL. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m.
