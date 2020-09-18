TUSCUMBIA
Robert Neil Baxley, 82, Tuscumbia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Dwight Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens.
Robert retired as a welder with the Alabama Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Baxley; mother, Belle Baxley; son, Keith Baxley; grandson, Nicholas Baxley; sister, Barbara Baxley; and brother, Charles L. Baxley.
Robert is survived by his wife, Kay Baxley; daughters, Charlotte Abney (David), Ronda Akin, Susan Patrick (Wayne), and Charlene Hicks; brothers, Ranzel Baxley, Roy Baxley, and Larry Baxley; sisters, Mary Benton and Verlon Grimes; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Kristy Baxley Waldon.
Robert’s grandsons, Robert H. Brown, Jonathan Brown, Joseph Morris, and Colt Abney will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Alabama Hospice.
