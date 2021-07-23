MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert Nolon Hayes, 68, Muscle Shoals, AL departed his earthly life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with services to follow at 11 a.m. Bobby James will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Hayes; the mother of his children, Olivia Hayes; sisters, Joyce Collum and Louise Rutland; sons, Shane Hayes (Tanya) and Tobin Hayes (Julie); daughters, Christy Huff, Jennifer Pullen (Jason), and Whitney Byrd (Jeremy). He had 11 grandkids and four great- grandkids who he adored.
He was preceded in death by his father, Uliss Hayes and mother, Mattie Hayes.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the true definition of a man’s man. He loved to play golf, work with his hands, fix anything that was broken, and give his opinion about everything (prompted or not). He enjoyed NASCAR, playing cards, watching football, drinking an ice cold beer with his fajitas, but you might also find him in the floor playing barbies or monster trucks with his grandchildren. Robert was a man of many great qualities; however, some might say the best were his honesty, his wisdom, and his unconditional love for his family.
Pallbearers will be Sheldon Hayes, Taz Tillery, Jason Cole, Jeremy Byrd, Brayden Byrd, Justice Huff, and Bo Huff. Honorary pallbearers: Brennan Tillery, Devin Hayes, and Jace Cole.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the 4th floor nurses at Hellen Keller hospital and the staff at Northwest Alabama Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sharing and Caring Fund at Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, 101 Dr. WH Blake Jr. Drive, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
