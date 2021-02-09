CHEROKEE — Robert Oneal Jackson, age 75, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Visitation will be today, February 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Robert was a member of Red Rock Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Missouri Jackson; and his sisters, Sarah Moore and Lucille Hopkins.
Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Jackson (Aday); children, Robert Oneal Jackson, Jr. (Aylissa), Brandon Highfield, Micheal Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Phillip Jackson, Jeremiah Jackson, Nick Jackson, Hank Williams, Steven Williams, and a host of foster children; brother, Odell Jackson; sisters, Lorine Murray (Darrell) and Elizabeth Scott; grandchildren, Abby Rose Jackson, Abby Grace Murphy, Isaac and Joshua Boston, Andrew Highfield, Joseph Highfield, Jazalyn Highfield, Hunter Kennedy, Gage Frye, Branden Franklin, Alyssa Franklin and Gracie Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Earl Scott, Jeremy Murray, Dennis Smith, Frank Wilbanks, Jr, William Bell and William Hartzag.
Special thanks to Bobbie Woods and Pam with Good Samaritan Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
