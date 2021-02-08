CHEROKEE — Robert Oneal Jackson, 75, died February 6, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service Tuesday at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, with burial in Barton Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.