RUSSELLVILLE — Robert Orland Britnell, age 87, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Orland was a Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Russellville. He served as State President of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association as well as the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association. He was a mason and a member of Newburg Masonic Lodge #388. Orland was a Rotarian as well as a Civitan. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Britnell; children, Vonda Felton (Brad), Paige Hargett (Chris), Misty Seal (Scott); grandchildren, Denver Seal (Brittney), Colton Hargett (Sydney), Carley Seal, Griffin Felton, Madison Hargett, Olivia Felton, Kyle Seal, Sawyer Felton; great-grandchildren, Ellie Seal, Linley Seal and Adlee Seal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Britnell and Methyl Mae Britnell; brother, Lowell Thomas Britnell.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Brother Wade Wallace will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Denver Seal, Colton Hargett, Griffin Felton, Kyle Seal, Sawyer Felton and Caleb Beason. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family request to make a donation to the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association in memory of Orland Britnell.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
