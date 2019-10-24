FLORENCE
Robert Owen Waide, 37, of Florence passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was currently employed with Red Tree Realty. Rob graduated from Marion Military Institute. Rob set out to live life to the fullest. He looked for ways to bless others and make them laugh. He was a loving father and husband. Rob never met a stranger.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be at Greenview Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum. Officiating will be Charles Orr and Phillip Clemons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Waide; grandparents, Elmer and Susie Waide, Harold and Sophia Jane Owen.
He is survived by his wife Misty Waide; sons, Mason and Ezekiel “Zeke”, a daughter, Ella of Florence; mother, Linda Waide; brother, Chad Waide, Florence; father and mother-in-law, Chuck and Jayme Kyser; brother-in-law, Matt Kyser (Misty); sister-in-law, Jenna Kyser; nephew, Barrett Kyser; Host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
