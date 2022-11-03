NORTH COUTLAND — Robert “Papa Smurf” Hurley, 68, died October 29, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at noon at Wheeler Chapel. Burial will follow in Courtland Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today from 10-5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

