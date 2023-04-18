FLORENCE — Mr. Robert Earl “Batman” Parker, passed Thursday, April 14, 2023. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with burial in Hopewell AME Church Cemetery, Florence, AL. The public viewing will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

