FLORENCE — Robert Paul Isbell Sr., 85, of Florence, left his earthly body on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Judy Ann Isbell.
Paul was born January 20, 1937, in Red Bay to Percy Weatherford Isbell and Flora Ellen Ashmore Isbell. Due to the unexpected tragic passing of his parents, Paul was raised from age seven by his maternal family members, William Millage and Charity Ashmore.
Paul was the loving father of Shelia (Bill) McMullan of Florence, Regina (Lewis) Neese of Hattiesburg, Robert Isbell Jr. of Florence, and Christopher (Shannon) Isbell of Hoover.
Paul leaves ten grandchildren, Carla (Scott) Connard of Florence, Billy (Britten) McMullan of Florence, Bailey, John Lewis, Caroline, and Laura Grace Neese of Hattiesburg, Sophie and Trey Isbell of Birmingham, and Emily Isbell of Hoover. As well as two great-grandchildren, Mack and Mason Connard of Florence.
Paul was a salesman for Osbourne Brothers Inc. and owned and operated his own business, Isbell & Sons Amusement Company, for over 40 years. He was a member of Florence Boulevard Baptist Church. He was an avid lifelong fan and follower of NASCAR and Alabama football.
Paul was known for his generous spirit and sentimentality. Paul was a devout family man, spending much of his free time researching his family history. He will be remembered fondly with warmth by all those who knew and loved him, and sorely missed.
There will be a private graveside service for family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Commented