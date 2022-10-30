FLORENCE — Robert Leslie Potts, Sr., died peacefully at home in Florence, Alabama, on October 28, 2022, surrounded by his family, including his loyal English Setter, Knox.
Even after a long dance with cancer, in which he was the lead partner, he maintained an indomitable spirit and sense of humor. Robert treasured all the things that comprised his abundantly enjoyable later life: spending good times with his family and many friends, preparing his church and community for the future, swimming for his health, and most especially hunting, fishing and enjoying God’s creation—all with boundless energy and in the company of his large network of friends.
Robert was born on January 30, 1944, and raised in Florence, Alabama. He attended Coffee High School, graduating in 1962. His love of being in community, particularly his affection for his Coffee High classmates, was clear as he rallied to attend his 60th class reunion just a few weeks ago. This fittingly was his final social event.
As a young man, Robert developed a strong desire to experience the broader world. While attending Southern Adventist University, he sailed across the Atlantic aboard the Queen Mary to spend his sophomore year at Newbold College outside London. There he met a cohort of international friends including one especially lovely Swede.
He swiftly proposed to Irene Johansson and they were married in her home town of Nyhyttan, Sweden, in 1965. With Irene’s support and profound patience, he launched his professional pursuits by entering the University of Alabama School of Law, clerking for a beloved federal judge and obtaining a Master of Laws at Harvard University. He excelled academically and maintained an unrivalled work ethic that established his success and reputation. He diligently out-prepared anyone for every task, pursuit and challenge for the rest of his life.
In 1971, he returned from Boston to Florence to join his father in law practice at the family partnership, Potts & Young, eventually making an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1976. His sights set on impacting public policy, he landed as General Counsel to the University of Alabama System in 1984 at the age of 39. From there, his love of learning and incredible energy for impacting the lives of young people took him to the presidency of the University of North Alabama in 1990, the chancellorship of the North Dakota State Commission of Higher Education in 2004, and the presidency of Arkansas State University Jonesboro in 2006. He retired as Interim President of the Arkansas State University System in 2011. What he valued most in his career was done in service to these public institutions of which he was an ardent champion for life.
Robert Potts rarely passed on the opportunity to meet a new friend and could do so in any setting. He was a constant learner, thought leader and instigator to action. Throughout his life, he volunteered his time in a multitude of organizations, institutions, and informal coalitions. He was particularly gratified by his involvement with higher education groups, the legal bar, bar examiners, accreditation of law schools, service as trustee to two HBCUs, and years-long NAACP membership. His loved ones are extraordinarily proud of his legacy of leadership, engagement and lifelong inability to sit on the sidelines.
In retirement, he focused on enhancing the collective success of the municipalities of the Shoals area, running a small business and ensuring a vibrant First Presbyterian Church. He continued to mentor students and young professionals, write articles, establish foundations, grow philanthropies, beautify campuses, invest in racial equity, and deepen his relationships with his family and dear friends. He positively impacted individuals and the communities in which he served professionally and in retirement. Robert created opportunities for others to excel, achieve and transform.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene Elisabeth Potts; daughter, Julie Anna Potts (Parks Shackelford); son, Robert Leslie Potts, Jr. (Holly); grandchildren, Olivia, Ella and Duke Shackelford and Claire and Anna Leslie Potts; siblings Myra Yeates (Dr. John), Emily O’Toole, Nancy Potts (John McAndrew), and Frank B. Potts (Amy); siblings-in-law Lars Frank, Siv Gustavsson, Marianne Gunnarsson and Henry Groth (Anqi) and cherished nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Vines and Ruth Butler Potts; his aunt and uncle, James Amos and Mary Frances Potts Wilbanks.
In lieu of flowers, Robert wished that any memorial contributions be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Florence 3rd Century Fund, the University of North Alabama Foundation Endowment or the charity of one’s choice.
The family is deeply grateful for the care and support provided by Hospice of North Alabama and Home Instead.
A liturgy giving thanks to God for the life and service of Robert Potts will be celebrated at 1 p.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Florence.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented