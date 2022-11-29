RUSSELLVILLE — Robert Ray Holden, 63, died November 28, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com

