FLORENCE — Robert “RC”  Coleman Newton, 81, died February 7, 2023, at NAMC. He was preceded in death by his spouse of 16 years, Marie Newton; parents, Robert “Bob” and Mary Newton; siblings, Mary Howard, Richard Newton, Charles Newton, Jeanette Birdwell, Randy Newton, Tim Newton; and brother-in-law, Roy Butler.

