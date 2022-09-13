FLORENCE — Robert Sterling Sledge, 66, died September 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Hill Cemetery.

