FLORENCE — Robert Sterling Sledge age 66, of Florence, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, September 16th from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Harrison Chastain officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Christine Sledge; wife, Virginia Sledge; brothers, Donnie and Billy Joe.
Survivors are his children, Renee Lewis (Terry), Robert Sledge II (Natalie), Brandy Bevis (David), Mike Williams (Jeannie), and Rachai Rutherford; grandchildren, Matt, Grace, Jake, Sterling, Grant, Zane and Zoey; and great-grandchild, Presley.
He was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
A special thanks to Lisa Wallace, Carolyn McCollough, and Tracey Keeton for their love and care. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
