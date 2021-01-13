FLORENCE — Robert Stephen Walker Sr., age 68, of Florence, passed away January 9, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. A service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 with visitation from 12:00 - 1:00 and service starting at 1:00 p.m. at P&K Western Wear, 9321 Highway 17 (Zip City Barn). He will be laid to rest in Jessie’s Garden.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, O.C. Pete Walker “Popeye” and Louise Baxter Walker.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Vicky; two children and their spouses, Bobby and Micki Walker and Kelly and Dennie Robinson; grandchildren, Austin, David, Kailyn, Olivia, Elijah, Selah and Evie; brother, Joe; sisters, Ann, Susie, Sarah; and a special nephew, Drew and his wife, Kaitlin.
He has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly.
Mr. Walker was a veteran of the Navy and spent 19 years in the Air National Guard. He was a member of Zip-City Volunteer Fire Department, Zip City Neighborhood Watch, and a deacon at Forrest Hills Baptist Church. He was the owner of Service One Transport and P&K Western Wear.
Those who knew him knew of his love for horses and Boss Dog, Buddy Bear. He was a dedicated brother, husband, father and grandfather who lived for his family and friends.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
