FLORENCE — Robert Stephen Walker Sr., 68, died January 9, 2021. A service will be held on Thursday with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. and service starting at 1 p.m. at P&K Western Wear, 9321 Hwy. 17 (Zip City Barn). Burial will be in Jessie’s Gardens. He was the husband of Vicky Lynn Walker. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

