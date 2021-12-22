HILLSBORO — Robert Strickland, 74, died December 20, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 10-5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Flower Hill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.