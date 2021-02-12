FLORENCE — Robert T. “Bob” Ward, Sr., 90, of Florence, passed away February 10, 2021. He was a retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Army Special Forces with two tours in Vietnam; and a member of Halo Committee.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Phillips and John Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Edith Ward; wives, Mary Francis Ward and Patricia Ward; brothers, Billy, Jimmy, and Johnny; and sister, Kaye Sathenary.
He is survived by his son, Robert Troy Ward, Jr. (Sunday); daughter, Tracy Ann Ward Cummins; brother, Donald R Ward; grandchildren, Jessica Ward Kelsoe, Joshua Ward, Shannon Cummins, and Lynn Cummins, II; and great-grandchildren, Alec Price, Randi Kelsoe, Cooper Ward, Cori Ward, Avery Kelsoe, and Preston Price.
Pallbearers will be Terry Lewis, Ronnie Creasy, Lynn Cummins, Sr., Robert Sledge, Justin Llewellyn, and Barry McCary.
Bob was a God fearing man who never met a stranger and loved his family and friends dearly. He will be greatly missed.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
