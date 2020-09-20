MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert Thomas “Tom” Bilstein III, 74, left us on August 8, 2020 after a short illness. A private life celebration will take place at a later date.
Tom was a superb husband, father, brother, Papaw, and friend to all who knew him. What made Tom so special was that he was bigger than life. His presence was always felt, even when he was quietly enjoying everyone else. He never had to be the center of attention, but you always knew he was there. Family gatherings will never be the same without him.
He had a strong work ethic, valued honesty, his faith in God, love of his family, and mutual respect of all people. He was a positive person with a non-judgmental attitude toward others and the opinions they had. Through his faith he believed strongly in charitable giving and serving others.
Tom was well known locally for his PapPaws’ brand BBQ sauces and rubs sold in most local grocery stores and he was always busy working on new projects in and around the house. He loved the outdoors and duck hunting and his membership in Ducks Unlimited a passion he shared with his father.
He enjoyed working on his home and property on Wilson Lake turning it into a delightful mixture of fruit trees, flowering trees, and bushes, twining roses and paths of stone that were adorned with intriguing pieces of driftwood.
He was a jack of all trades, able to fix anything, and if he couldn’t fix it right, he would “Bilstein” it so it would work. He was a master carpenter, crafting rocking horses for his grandchildren, picture frames, and beautiful pieces of furniture that will be forever cherished by his family.
Tom spent 26 proud years in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. He graduated from UNA with degrees in biology, psychology and sociology. He worked most of his career in health physics at TVA nuclear plants, he was also a Charles Chips delivery driver, an advertising executive for a local radio station and a bus driver for the city school systems of Muscle Shoals and Florence which he loved. Tom was a life learner and found interest in all things. He was a published poet, inventor, avid painter, and photographer. He loved to swim, boat, ski barefoot, sky dive, and scuba diving with his wife, and fly gliders with his daughter and son-in-law. He turned driftwood into amazing one of a kind pieces of art, some of which were displayed at the Tennessee Valley Art Center. He was happiest in his final years finding his true love and best friend Linda. His handwritten words to all were,” Smile, remember the good times, don’t dwell on my passing and remember I love you. Have a beer for me.” Love Tom.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Roberta Bilstein. He is survived by and will be sorely missed by his wife Linda; children Robert Bilstein IV, JoHelene Bilstein Patrick (Shawn), and stepchildren Darren Walker (Claire), Kevin Walker (Michelle), Trace Walker, Michael Swanson (Liezle) and Courtney Badham (Tom); his precious grandchildren Layla Bilstein, Zay and Eli Patrick, Luke, Jason, McKenzie, Haley and Dakota Walker, Mason Anderson, Dominic and Elise Swanson, Emily and Tyler Badham; sisters Teresa Boggan and Barbara Bilstein; brother Larry (Cheryl) Bilstein; special friends Ray and Melody Ainsley, Frank and Carol Katic and Becky Patton; mother-in-law Carol Pratt; his beloved dogs Annie, Shiloh, IzzyJo, Lily and Sam.
