SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Robert Thomas “Bob” Darby, Jr. passed away on September 14, 2021 at the age of 87, in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was able to travel the world while working on avionics for the F-16 with General Dynamics. He was a photographer for eight years and also worked at Ryan Aeronautical doing research and development of landing radar for moon landings. During the time he lived in Florence, AL he was best known for being a driver for auto dealers and was very active with the Underwood-Petersville Community Center.
Memorial services will be held at Crotty Funeral Homes, Texas on January 10, 2022. His ashes will be placed at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Hamilton Darby; son, Glenn Darby, New Braunfels, Texas and daughter, Roseanna Thacker (Johnnie), Cherokee, NC; grandchildren, David Darby (Diana) and Nichole Darby (Tony Laguna); great-grandchildren, Kyle, Hendrix, Ledger, Nixon and Lennox. Brothers, Randy Darby (Pam) and David Darby (Sharon), Bernard Olive (Shirley); sisters, Jo Anne Kimbrell (Rogers), Susan Morris (Gary) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas Darby, Sr. and stepmom, Millinea Newbern Darby; mother, Juanita Olive and one brother and sister.
