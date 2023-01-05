FLORENCE — Robert Thomas Rhodes, 78, died January 1, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence with burial in Armstead Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

