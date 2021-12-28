LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Robert Troy Garland, 88, died December 24, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery. He was a member of County Line Primitive Baptist Church.

