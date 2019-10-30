FLORENCE — Robert Turner Comer, age 86, of Florence, AL. passed away October 28, 2019. Visitation will be today, October 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel.Burial will be in Greenview Cemetery.
He was a Navy Veteran and also a IBT teamster local 402.
Mr. Comer was preceded in death by his daughter, Carla Comer; parents, John and Mettie Comer; and three brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Comer; son, Robert Keith Comer “Barri’’; and sister, Nancy Jones; grandchildren, Jennifer Ezekiel “Derek” and Keifer Comer “Miranda”; great-grandchildren, Kenley Frederick, Kayleigh, Karsen, Adelyn and Austin Comer.
