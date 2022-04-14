ROGERSVILLE — Robert Van Wigington, 80, of Rogersville died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Robert was a graduate of Lula Rich High School, attended Ole Miss University, served in the National Guard and U.S. Army, and was a retired Textile Plant Manager. He loved spending time with family and his beloved dog, Max.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Reese and Myrtis Wigington; a sister and two brothers, all of Mississippi.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Wigington; sons, Greg (Andrea) Wigington of Rogersville and Chad (Kelly) Wigington of Titusville, Florida; grandsons, Ory (Casey) and Christian Wigington; and granddaughters, Darah and Annabel Wigington.
No funeral services are planned. A private informal Celebration of Life with close family and friends will be held. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
