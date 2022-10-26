LEXINGTON — Robert W. Gordon, Lexington, died in his home Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was 74 years old. He died in the home that he built just feet from the site of the old family homesite where he was born. He said for years he would die where he was born and with the help of Shoals Hospice getting him back there, his family made sure it happened.
Robert was a graduate of Lexington High School. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was previously a member of the Rogersville Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, 5846 and the Military Order of the Cooties in Sheffield. Robert retired from Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, where he was nicknamed “the guru.” He was a member of the church of Christ. He was a longtime and generous contributor to many charities, especially Wounded Warriors and Alzheimer’s Research.
Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Martha Gordon, of Lexington; a sister, Ann Quillen; and a brother, Ted Gordon.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cindy Dison Gordon; daughters, Renee (Tim) Stokes and Amy (Gary) Butler and grandchildren, Lark Stokes (Valerie), Gabrielle Stokes, Trey Butler, and Lucy Butler.
At Robert’s request there will be no funeral, however there will be a Celebration of Life Thursday October 27th at Elgin Senior Center from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Wilson, Jerry Cole, and Paul Jones.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented