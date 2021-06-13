TUSCUMBIA
Robert Waldon James, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Colbert County. Waldon was born on August 15, 1927. He served in the Armed Forces at the close of World War II. Waldon retired from Reynolds Alloys.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Frances Eloise; son, Steven James (Sandra); daughter, Deborah Counts (Tommy); grandchildren, Matthew James (Stacie), Brooke Hargett, Dr. John Counts (Shelagh), Rebecca Gillis (Bart); and great grandchildren, Alexis Wray, Paxton Wray, Brennon James, Colt James, Ella Grace Hargett, Julian Counts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pearl James; brother, William James; sister, Betty Branscome.
Waldon loved his family and, most of all, Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from noon-2p.m. His funeral service will follow at 2p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in New Bethel cemetery. Brother Frank Whitaker will officiate the service.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Frank Whitaker Ministries (a nonprofit ministry) 1881 Martha Lane, Arab, AL 35016.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing. You are invited to leave condolences online at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented