ATHENS — Robert Warren Hickman Jr., 69, passed away at his home on Monday, January 25th, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Lee Hickman; his wife, Helen Hickman; his son, Andrew (Kerenza) Hickman; his daughter, Miranda (Jarrod) Worker and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Warren Hickman, Sr.
Robert graduated from Sheffield High School, and was a former member of the Sheffield United Methodist Church. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama and was commissioned into the U.S. Army. He retired from service in 1995 as a Lieutenant Colonel. After his retirement, he lived in Limestone County with his family. A private memorial service is planned.
Family asks that any donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
