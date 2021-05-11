PHIL CAMPBELL — Robert Wayne Dye, 58, died April 29, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, service will start at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Rhodesville United Methodist Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.