SHEFFIELD — Robert Wayne McKelroy, 70, died October 8, 2020. Services are 4 p.m Sunday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation is one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Red Bay City Cemetery.

