FLORENCE — Robert Wells Walker, age 88, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, February 9, at his home. Attorney, farmer, author and father, Robert was born September 25, 1931 in the house his parents built on Seminary Street. He grew up in Florence, attended Coffee High School (Class of 1949), played baseball with the Florence Travelers and fished in the Tennessee River. After attending the University of Alabama (BS, 1953), he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division. He worked as an insurance adjuster while completing Emory University School of Law. Robert practiced law and farmed in Lauderdale County for 42 years. He was a member of the Lauderdale County Bar Association, serving as President for a year. He was the first attorney in Lauderdale County to win a case in the U.S. Supreme Court. He was a member of the Florence American Legion Post 11, where he served one year as Post Commander. After retiring, Robert wrote “The Namesake: The Biography of Theodore Roosevelt, Jr.” and “The Old Blue Coat.” He was a bridge player who attained the rank of Life Master, and he loved spending time with friends and family.
Survived by daughter, Margaret Cheryl Walker Bennett, son, Ben Walker, both of Florence; grandson, Daniel Andrew Walker, Bozeman, MT; and sister, Gloria Walker Arenson, Tulsa, OK.
Preceded in death by his father, Ray Robert Walker, mother, Florrie Odille Wells Walker, ex-wife, Margaret Ann Fowler Walker and son, Robert Fowler Walker.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their outstanding care.
A visitation will be held February 20, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Food Bank.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented