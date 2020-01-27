MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert Young Smart, 79, of Muscle Shoals, passed away January 24, 2020. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a gentle soul that loved to tinker with his lawnmowers and he was a “master” small-engine expert; he loved any type of outdoor activity. Robert was also a fantastic watercolor artist and loved to paint scenes of faraway places. He was also a musician (guitar). Robert had a tribe in his group of special friends at East Colbert Senior Center where he called for Bingo and often led prayer.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Smart was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Ida Mae Young Smart; siblings, Hoyt Smart, Camilla Oakley, J.D. Smart, Mary Lewis, Jean Esther Richey, and Janie Bratcher.
He is survived by his daughter, M. Anastasia Kolodzik; grandchild, Chelsie McKinney; great grandchildren, Serinity Rayn Phillips, and Colin McKinney; and many adoring nephews and nieces.
