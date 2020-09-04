FLORENCE — Robert Zack Francis, 79, died September 3, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery. He was the father of Kevin Francis and Carol Jackson. You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.