RUSSELLVILLE — Roberta “Bobbie” Johnson, age 92, passed away December 14, 2021.
Bobbie was a longtime resident of Russellville, moving there in 1978 and staying until 2008 when she relocated to Alaska to live with her oldest son, Steve Johnson.
Bobbie was one of the founding partners of the original Speedy Pig Restaurant in 1978 which they sold in 2001 after James N. Johnson, her husband passed away. She was also owner and partner of Wee-Care Day Care Center in Russellville.
Bobbie was an active member of Russellville First United Methodist Church for almost 30 years. She was known and loved by many in the Russellville community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert I. Moore and Rose Moore; her husband, James. N. Johnson, Jr.; her daughter, Karol Johnson-Demaris, and numerous other extended family members.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Johnson and Ken Johnson; daughter-in-law, Dina Johnson; grandchildren, Josh DeMaris, Matthew Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Ariel Johnson; as well as a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and close cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor on Thursday, June 16th at First United Methodist Church of Russellville at 11:00 A.M. The service will be officiated by Reverend Alan Beasley, a longtime former minister of First United Methodist Church of Russellville.
There will be a short graveside service afterwards at Franklin Memory Gardens where her remains will be buried next to her deceased husband, James Johnson, for anyone that would like to attend.
The family would like to thank First United Methodist Church of Russellville and their many members that have assisted in the preparation in and participation of the memorial. The family would also like to thank Akins Funeral Home and Franklin Memory Gardens and all of our other close and special friends of Russellville and around the United States.
