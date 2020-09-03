FLORENCE — Roberta Holt Wells, age 93, passed away in her sleep August 30, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rich Hardeman officiating.
Mrs. Wells was a charter member of Forest Hills Baptist Church where she served joyfully and compassionately for all ages. She had a special love for children and served them for many years. Roberta loved to laugh, cook, sew, sing, draw, and garden. Later she ministered to senior adults and other friends with cakes, cards and encouraging words. She was precious and sweet, had an amazing inner strength based on her strong faith, and during her years of failing health, she was a pure joy to care for. She will be greatly missed.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 75 years, James Alton “Jim” Wells; sons, Wayne Wells (Kathy) of Helena, David Wells (Gail) of Florence; daughter, Mona Balentine (Gene) of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Rebecca Wells, Sutton Wells (Lindsay), Mark Wells (Tiffany), Kerry Johnson (Brandon), Alan Balentine (Nicki), Rachel Brooks (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Carter Arnold, Isabel Johnson, Sutton, Colt and Bentley Wells, Lyla and Atlas Wells, Wyatt, Lyle and June Brooks, Charlotte, Amelia and Isaiah James Balentine.
Pallbearers will be Sutton Wells, Mark Wells, Alan Balentine, Brandon Johnson, and Carter Arnold. Honorary pallbearers will be Taylor Brooks and the deacons of Forest Hills Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the caregivers of Home Instead, the workers of Hospice and her dear JOY Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Forest Hills Baptist or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.
