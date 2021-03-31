FLORENCE
Roberta R. Wallace, 85, of Florence, passed away March 29, 2021, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. She was a retired factory worker for Heublin, Inc. and a member of Killen First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her caregivers (and niece and nephew), Garnett Watters and Robert Brewer; several other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, George M. Wallace; parents, Charles and Martha L. Campfield Brewer; brothers and sisters.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 1, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David McKelvey. Burial will be in Greenview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Brewer, Douglas Brewer, Arthur Brewer, Carl Watters, Buddy Hanners and David Childers.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home and Green Oaks Assisted Living.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
