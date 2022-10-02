FLORENCE — Robin Bowman Nevins was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and counselor. She left this world on September 29, 2022 at age 86 after many wonderful years of life, followed by a few hard ones, as she struggled with Alzheimer’s.
She was born on August 14, 1936 in Canton, Ohio. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for two years, the deep desire to care for others caused her to transfer and study nursing at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, where she met and married her soulmate, Jon Nevins, who was in school at Case Western University. They moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where she worked in the psychiatric ward at Dorothea Dix Hospital. After moving to Florence, Alabama and having three daughters, Robin became one of the first to earn a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Alabama’s new nursing program.
Robin then found her true calling in the field of drug and alcohol addiction. Passionate to educate people in understanding alcoholism as a disease and to get treatment to those suffering, she counseled individuals, families and groups, and she worked with families to plan interventions to get their loved ones into treatment. Through her years working at Riverbend Center for Mental Health and Bradford Health Services, Robin rescued hundreds of people from addiction, saving relationships and lives.
Robin was a beautiful angel, faithfully serving her family, community, and church.
She loved her dogs, the beach, growing roses, playing tennis with her friends, and she was famous for her strawberry preserves and stained glass candy at Christmastime. Robin had 62 wonderful years with her Jon who together have been adored by their daughters, sons-in-law, and nine grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Jon Lion Nevins; daughters Bonnie Dibble (husband Scott), Merry Ann Herald (husband Jeff), and Katherine Moore (husband Fletcher), as well as her grandchildren, Scottie, Merry Kathryn, Jon Austin, Luke, Brooks, Sawyer, Robin Marie, Sailor, and Satchel. Her dear sister, Bonnie Nolan, and brother, Dr. Robert Bowman, Jr., also grieve her loss. Passing
before her were her brother, Richard “Dick” Bowman, Sr., and her parents, Dr. Robert and Lyla “Lyle” Marie Bowman, Sr.
A celebration of Robin’s life is scheduled at First Christian Church (700 N. Wood Ave., Florence) for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
If desired, donations can be made in Robin’s honor to the Caringplace of the Shoals (256) 740-9739.
