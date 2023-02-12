FLORENCE — Robin Catherine “Catie” Johnson was born sleeping, February 2, 2023. She is the daughter of Derek Kendal and Marcille JoAnn Johnson of Florence, AL. She leaves behind her two brothers, Brock Matthew and Beau Henley, also of Florence, AL; her grandmother, Kathy Diane Johnson of Killen, AL; her Uncle Donald L. Johnson Jr. “DJ” of Florence, AL; her grandfather, David Aaron Davidson of Houston, TX; her Aunt Melanie Jane Jenkins, and Uncle T’ontae Jenkins, and cousin Maelie Rae Jenkins, of Huntsville, AL, and a large extended family.

