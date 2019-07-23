RUSSELLVILLE — Robin R. Drake, age 60, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 peacefully at home.
She was born August 31, 1958, in Birmingham, Alabama. Robin was one of those people who don’t come around very often. She spent most of her life taking care of everyone around her. If she knew someone was in need, she would try to find a way to help them out. She lived life to the fullest. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Butch; mother, Jean Stewart; stepfather, Carl Stewart; children, Stephanie (Shane) James, Amy (Daniel) Thorne and TJ (Jane) Drake; grandchildren, Drake James, Bryant James, Kate James, Clayton Thorne, Ethan Thorne, Abbey Thorne, Annie Drake and Robin Drake.
Robin’s life was celebrated on Monday July 22, 2019 at North Highlands Church Of Christ, Russellville. Visitation was from 1 to 3 p.m., memorial service at 3 p.m. with a celebration afterwards in the fellowship hall.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directed.
