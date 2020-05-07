BRILLIANT, ALABAMA — Robin “Fancy” Lashae Gautreaux, 40, died May 5, 2020. A private service will be held. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- French teens, Normandy vets swap stories of life in lockdown
- Inquiry: Pell knew of abuse by Australian pedophile priest
- Women demand voice in Italy virus response dominated by men
- Bank of England: UK economy could shrink 30% in H1
- The Latest: China touts assistance to fighting coronavirus
- Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
- Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick
- Cavaliers step cautiously into hopeful return to NBA season
Most Read
Articles
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply
- Keller Festival canceled for this year
- Multi-vehicle wreck on Florence Boulevard halts traffic
- Reclaimed Spirit owner: "It's Good to Be Back"
- Pesky plant life overruns pond in Spring Park
- 2 killed in 1-car wreck
- Muscle Shoals native named campaign manager for Aderholt
- Helen Keller Hospital Getting Back to Business, Gradually
- Ministers offering short messages of hope
- Kevin Davis named Muscle Shoals High School principal
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented