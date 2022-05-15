RUSSELLVILLE — Robin Jan Jackson Wade, 65, of Russellville passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 13, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Robin, born December 26, 1956, was a native of Florence, AL, and a resident of Russellville for over 30 years.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Williams Jack, her son-in-law, John Randall Scott, and Dawn Riggs Voss, her sister, Deborah June Jackson. As well as her two granddaughters, Haley Elizabeth Jack and Lexi Jack Chaney and Great-granddaughter Lacy Grace Chaney.
No funeral services are planned at this time. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice Of North Alabama - 2457 Mall Rd, Florence, AL 35630.
