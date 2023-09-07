ODENVILLE — Robin Lee Duncan, 47, formerly of Phil Campbell, died September 3, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Blue Springs Freewill Baptist Church, Phil Campbell with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you