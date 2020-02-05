TUSCUMBIA — On Saturday, February 1st, 2020, Robin McCollum of Tuscumbia, AL, passed from this life while in the arms of her loving husband and family, into the arms of her waiting Savior and received her Crown of Life.
Mom was preceded in death by fathers: Rod (Tuffy) Hamilton and Mac West; her mothers: Adron West and Goldie Hamilton. She is survived by her wonderful husband: Tim McCollum, her sons and their wives that made her so happy: Brendon and Brittany McCollum and Adam McCollum and Lesley McCollum; her precious grandbaby Brooklyn who was the light of her life; her sweet and loyal companion: GiGi; her sisters and brothers: Tresa and Cecil Holt, Donna and David Clark, Dale and Rose Marie Hamilton, Randy and Kim McCollum, Cindy and William Sullivan, Peggy and the late Wade McCollum; her very special friend since high school: Carolee Lindsey; her nieces and nephews: Caroline, Andrew, Meleah, Morgan, Miranda, Chelsea, the late Josh McCollum, Brittany, Ana Brooks, Rachel Lindsey, and Lacey.
The family would like to thank all of those who have cared, donated, and supported our Mom all these years. We especially would like to thank Dr Vaklavas, Dr Carpenter, and Dr Guthrie at UAB Hospital, her great friends Gina and Kelvin Brewer at St Florian Clinic for many years of friendship and care, and Southern Care Hospice and Laura Gann for the tremendous level of comfort they provided.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 1 p.m. at Highland Park Church of Christ (600 Geneva Ave Muscle Shoals, AL). Visitation will be held the same day from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward The Robin McCollum Room at The Hope Lodge. Information for donations is listed on the Prayers for Robin McCollum Facebook Page. There will also be an opportunity to donate at the Celebration Service and Visitation.
First and foremost, Mom was a Christian, whose faith inspired so many of our family, friends, and complete strangers. From the moment of her salvation, Mom was all in. She taught Bible classes, led youth activities, and played a big role in VBS through the years. She helped write sermons, pick songs, direct puppet shows and was the greatest speech coach a kid could ask for growing up. She loved listening to Brendon, Adam, and Tim sing, just maybe not Tim while he was in the shower at 6 a.m. However, the greatest lesson in faith she taught was through her nearly 15-year battle with breast cancer. She taught all of those in her life to trust in God, and to trust His plan even when it’s not working out how we want it to. Our Mom had Jesus on speed dial. Her prayer life was a blessing that we will always be thankful for. God listened to Robin McCollum. During our battle with cancer, many times we were faced with very bad odds, but Mom prayed. Mom prayed that God would allow her to see both of her boys graduate. God answered Mom’s prayer. Mom prayed for the day that both of her boys would find wives and soul mates so that we could have a love like her and Dad. God answered Mom’s prayer in Brittany and Lesley. Mom prayed that she would see her first grandbaby. God answered Mom’s prayer by making her a Gammy and Dad a Pops with precious Brooklyn in 2018. When our Mom prayed, God moved. In our Mom, God has crafted a masterpiece and a holy sanctuary for Him.
You cannot talk about our Mom without talking about her and Dad. The two were inseparable. You rarely seen one without the other, and both were always happier that way. Mom and Dad married on August 22, 1987 and through 32 ½ years, their love never faded but grew deeper and more meaningful through every good time and every trial. Their love is what every couple should want in their life. That’s not to say it never had bumps. Anyone who has ever vacationed with our family could speak to that. Whether it was Dad getting speeding tickets, or changing Mom’s vacation itinerary at a bus stop in New York City, true love doesn’t come without fiery moments. In the words of their best friend since high school, Carolee, “They’ll be fine. You just have to give them a minute.” Mom said it best about Dad when she said:
I’m celebrating with my wonderful husband that God chose for me a long, long time ago. I am so thankful that he was the one on that bumpy road I was traveling on. I knew very quickly that he was that guy. He is everything to me and I would do it again, and again! I love you Baby!!! You have been my Rock, my confidante, best friend, my caregiver, our provider, and the very best Father you could be. I love you so much!! Thank you for always being there for me. You keep me going no matter what. I love you so much Tim McCollum.
As a Mom, there was none like her. It’s impossible to talk about the one who gave us life without smiling. She had a special way of comforting, of pushing, and of loving us boys. She loved us and taught us to do our best. She was our most honest observer, but at the same time, she was our greatest champion. She always put in our hearts that we could be anything we set our hearts and minds to be, even President. Our Mom has always been involved in our lives. She worked her schedule so that she could always be at ballgames, awards, and to drop snack money off when we forgot it. She was depended on for field trips, class projects, food, etc. She always carried us through any of our forgetful or irresponsible times. She’s drove to Nashville at a moment’s notice to bring Brendon to a UNA Rugby game that he overslept and missed the bus for. She’s drove many miles to bring forgotten items to Adam over the years. In those moments, you would just have to endure the occasional wrath before you got the inevitable hug that was coming.
In 2004, she made an incredible sacrifice of her time and of herself when she began homeschooling us. Mom added teacher to her many titles. She cared enough about our education and faith to take it into her own hands and guide us. She always made sure that we were learning and growing. Between her and her friend Elizabeth, they always could plan some wild field trips. Mom was not just a Mom. She’s our Mom. At that job, she was incredible.
Our Mom was such an amazing friend and nurse. Anyone who knows her well has a funny or heartfelt “Robin Story.” As a family, the best stories have been those coming from her friends, former patients and their families, and complete strangers to us that Mom unknowingly touched. People in our church who battled cancer and other illnesses themselves, people on her same chemo floor that Mom brightened their day. Those people still reach out to us because of Mom’s impact. Mom helped so many.
Mom was like the Florence Nightingale of hospice nursing. She spent most of her nursing years in hospice. She had a gift. When Mom walked into a room with a family, that family knew their loved one would be okay. She would meet their medical needs but more importantly she took care of their spiritual and emotional needs. She laughed with families, she prayed with them, she often said goodbye with them. Mom was the God-sent comforter and blessing to those who mourned.
Our Mom was a fighter. When we received the breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, we couldn’t see what God had in store for us. We were determined to win though. She fought every day to stay alive. We all did. Through the nearly 15 years since, there has been plenty of bad moments, but there has been more good than we can ever count. Cancer tries to break the threads that hold you and tries to leave you as shattered pieces of yourself. Our family chose a different route. We chose to let cancer lose its strength and let grace appear. In our fight, grace and love won, not cancer. In our fight, family and God won, not cancer. In our fight, Mom won, not cancer. Mom won because she has fought the good fight, she has finished the race. She has kept the faith. Now, there is in store for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord will award to her on that day. Mom was ready. She said it herself. “I’m ready to go home.”
