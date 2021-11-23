TUSCUMBIA — Robinson Crusoe Bush “R.C.”, daddy, and Paw Paw, age 90, of Tuscumbia, AL. passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. Graveside service will be today, November 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Burial to follow. He served in the Korean War.
R.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lula Bush; son, Robin Michael Bush; daughter, Sheila Bush Brown; seven sisters, and two brothers.
R.C. is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Hicks Bush; son, William Terry Bush (Karen); daughter, Laurie Brown (Dale); grandchildren, Brad Bush (Jennifer), Terry Waylon Bush (Samantha), Jennifer Huver, Heather Poole (Jarrod), Jackie McCafferty (David), Jared Brown (Chris), Allison Bush, and Stephanie Mangino (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Sabian, Samantha, Michael, Kaylee, Aubrey, Taylor, Trista, Aubrienna, Alora, Camille, Tyson, Caden, and Mia; sisters, Elsie Skelton, Kay Morrison, and Charlotte Browning.
Thanks to Rick and Dana Robertson, Dr. William Heaton and Kindred Hospice. Special Thanks to Tammy, Rose and Ashley.
